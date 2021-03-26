Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases 59,443 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 17.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $250,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 903,809 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

