JUIICE Reaches Market Cap of $11.91 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 392.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $1,805.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

