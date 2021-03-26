Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.09 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

