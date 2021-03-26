JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $153.90

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for $153.90 or 0.00288156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $67.23 million and $4.41 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00059415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00203931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.28 or 0.00771936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00076436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027237 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars.

