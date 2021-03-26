KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $280.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 38% against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $108.34 million and approximately $280.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00089858 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

