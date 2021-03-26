KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Position Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in KB Home by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.40 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

