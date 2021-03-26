KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Dividend of $0.11

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of KBR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 3,643,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
