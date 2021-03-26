KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Dividend of $0.11

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 3,643,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

