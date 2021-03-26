KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -147.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

