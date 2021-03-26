KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.96

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 133040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
KDDIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.