Keep Network Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $292.84 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 498,835,247 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

