Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.31 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $236.54 or 0.00428334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $47.31 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00226763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.25 or 0.00822556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00075825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026809 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

