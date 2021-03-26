Keep4r (KP4R) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,643.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00011005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $474,161.22 and approximately $29,643.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.