KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,792,202 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £42.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

