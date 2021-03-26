Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $685.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 685 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 815 ($10.65). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 68,047 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

