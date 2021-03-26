Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 43,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of KSSRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

