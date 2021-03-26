Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

