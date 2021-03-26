Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 391 put options.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.