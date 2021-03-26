KeyCorp Comments on RH’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

RH opened at $529.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.27. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $540.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

