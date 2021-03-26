KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.70 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.