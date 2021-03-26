Kin Trading Up 91.5% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 91.5% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $336.36 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00033682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007584 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

