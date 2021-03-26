Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGFHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

