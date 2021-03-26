Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
KAY stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 19.60 ($0.26). 15,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.32 million and a PE ratio of -17.82. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.60 ($0.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.16.
