Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.