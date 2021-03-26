Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 205,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Kirby worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE KEX opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

