Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 1.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 101.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.