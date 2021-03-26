KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.35% of KLA worth $936,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 51.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 500.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $299.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.