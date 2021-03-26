Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $7.41 billion and approximately $147.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00060276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00210723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00810269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00076265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.