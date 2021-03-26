Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.41 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars.

