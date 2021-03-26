Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
NYSE:KNX traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,850. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
