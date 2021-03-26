Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,850. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

