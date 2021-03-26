Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,140.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

