Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 47,012 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

