Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 87,983 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 209,013 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER opened at $21.79 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

