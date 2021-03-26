Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Shares of BABA opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average of $264.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

