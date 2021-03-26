Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

PDCE stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.