Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

