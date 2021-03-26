Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

