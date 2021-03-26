Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,838,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5,125.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $190.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $167.02 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

