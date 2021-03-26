Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

