Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.