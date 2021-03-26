Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,449.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after acquiring an additional 831,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,060,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Baidu stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

