Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $189.09 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

