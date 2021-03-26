Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Dana stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

