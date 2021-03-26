Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,637 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

