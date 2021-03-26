Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

