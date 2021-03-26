Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 6,384 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

