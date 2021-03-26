Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $146.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

