Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.