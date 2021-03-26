Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,996 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $761,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $279,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last three months.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

