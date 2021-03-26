Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,300,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,125,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 49.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 12.72% of Fiserv worth $9,712,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.83. The company had a trading volume of 123,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.