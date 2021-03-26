Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.52

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $29.58. Komatsu shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 90,157 shares changing hands.

KMTUY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

